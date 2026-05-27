Daniel Jones Injury: Throwing at OTAs

Jones (Achilles) is present at OTAs on Wednesday and throwing to teammates in individual routes, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Jones continues to progress in his recovery from a torn right Achilles suffered early last December, and it's encouraging to see him already handling individual dropbacks and passing drills at OTAs. While Indianapolis has yet to provide an expected timetable for Jones' return to team drills, after OTAs conclude his next chances to ramp up his activity level will arrive during mandatory minicamp from June 9-11, and then during training camp in July. In Jones' stead on Wednesday, Anthony Richardson started first-team reps for the Colts' offense, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports. After signing a two-year, $88 million contract extension in March, Jones is locked in as Indianapolis' starting QB when 100 percent healthy. In April, GM Chris Ballard expressed optimism that Jones could be ready for Week 1.