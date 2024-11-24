Daniel Jones News: Could sign next week

Jones has been contacted by 10 teams, including one team with whom he could become a starting candidate in Week 13, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Jones reportedly would prefer to sign with a playoff contender, but it's interesting that there's at least one landing spot where he could step in as a starter. The quarterback was waived Friday and is expected to formally clear waivers Monday, at which point he would be able to sign with a team.