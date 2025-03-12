Fantasy Football
Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones News: Deal with Indy made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Colts officially agreed to terms with Jones on Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Jones' one-year deal with Indianapolis is for $14 million. The stage is thus set for Jones -- the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- to compete with Anthony Richardson (the No. 4 overall pick in 2023) for the Colts' starting QB job ahead of the coming season.

