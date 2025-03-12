Daniel Jones News: Deal with Indy made official

The Colts officially agreed to terms with Jones on Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Jones' one-year deal with Indianapolis is for $14 million. The stage is thus set for Jones -- the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- to compete with Anthony Richardson (the No. 4 overall pick in 2023) for the Colts' starting QB job ahead of the coming season.