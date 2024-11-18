Daniel Jones News: Drops to third on depth chart

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday that Jones will serve as the Giants' No. 3 quarterback moving forward, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

In his press conference, Daboll didn't go into specifics about why he elected to drop Jones from first to third on the depth chart, but the decision is almost certainly related to the quarterback's contract, which would guarantee him $23 million for 2025 if he were to suffer an injury at any point over the remainder of the season. Though New York plans to make Jones a healthy inactive as the emergency third quarterback for its final seven games, he'll remain with the team and could still trigger the injury guarantee if he gets hurt in a team activity, per Patricia Traina of SI.com. Tommy DeVito will take over as the Giants' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, while Drew Lock will remain in the top backup role as New York plays out the string on a non-contending campaign before presumably cutting bait with Jones this offseason.