Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones News: Ends MetLife Stadium TD drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Jones completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders. He also lost a fumble.

Jones produced his first MetLife Stadium touchdown in 672 days with a two-yard touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz in the second quarter, but the much maligned quarterback finished the first half with zero passing yards. He thought he had a three-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the third quarter, but it was called back due to a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. There was no doubt about Jones' two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was his first rushing score of the season and part of his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season, two shy of Jones' 56 rushing yards against the Bengals in Week 6. Jones tacked on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson later in the fourth, but the Giants' comeback attempt came up short, dropping New York to 2-7 heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Panthers in Munich, Germany.

