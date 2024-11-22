Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones News: Granted release by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 9:57am

The Giants announced Friday that they're releasing Jones.

The team's statement says Jones asked to be released and was granted his request. He'll now be subject to waivers, although his large contract presumably ensures nobody will put in a claim, which means he'll soon be a free agent and able to sign with any team. Offset language in the contract means Jones has no immediate incentive to sign for more than the veteran's minimum, much like Steelers QB Russell Wilson this past offseason. As such, Jones should find work soon enough if he so desires, be it as a backup for a contender or a potential late-season starter for a non-contender with QB woes. The Giants, meanwhile, are moving forward with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock in the backup role.

Daniel Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now