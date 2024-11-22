Daniel Jones News: Granted release by Giants

The Giants announced Friday that they're releasing Jones.

The team's statement says Jones asked to be released and was granted his request. He'll now be subject to waivers, although his large contract presumably ensures nobody will put in a claim, which means he'll soon be a free agent and able to sign with any team. Offset language in the contract means Jones has no immediate incentive to sign for more than the veteran's minimum, much like Steelers QB Russell Wilson this past offseason. As such, Jones should find work soon enough if he so desires, be it as a backup for a contender or a potential late-season starter for a non-contender with QB woes. The Giants, meanwhile, are moving forward with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock in the backup role.