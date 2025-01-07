Fantasy Football
Daniel Jones News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 2:36pm

The Vikings signed Jones off their practice squad Tuesday.

After signing with Minnesota's practice squad in late November, Jones was never elevated to the 53-man roster for the final six games of the regular season. Even so, his ample starting experience during his time with the Giants could make him a candidate to usurp Nick Mullens as the Vikings' top backup option if starter Sam Darnold were to miss time at any point during Minnesota's upcoming postseason run. Jones is still scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, though by adding him to their roster, the Vikings will net a compensatory draft pick if the signal-caller signs elsewhere.

