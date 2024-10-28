Daniel Jones News: Late turnovers seal loss

Jones completed 24 of 38 passes for 264 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for one yard in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Jones' final yardage total was more than adequate and was partly comprised of an impressive 43-yard strike to Darius Slayton in the first half. However, the embattled veteran signal-caller doomed the Giants' comeback attempts on two occasions during the latter portion of the fourth quarter, fumbling at the Steelers' 27-yard line on a sack by T.J. Watt and then overthrowing Devin Singletary at nearly the same spot on the field with 34 seconds remaining, resulting in a game-sealing interception for Pittsburgh. Jones has now gone three straight games without a touchdown pass while also throwing a pair of picks in that span, and a switch to Drew Lock could be afoot ahead of a Week 9 home matchup against the surging Commanders.