Daniel Jones News: No touchdowns in defeat

Jones completed 22 of 41 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing 11 times for 56 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

Jones was stymied by a bottom-third defense at home in a rare game that featured no passing touchdowns for either side. This was the Giants' franchise quarterback's third game this season in which he has produced zero total touchdowns while throwing at least one interception. We are just six weeks into the fantasy season, so that rate of incompetence is not a great sign if you're relying on Jones as a starter in fantasy this year. Consider the 27-year-old a middling option for next Sunday's contest against Philadelphia.