Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones News: Replaced as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 6:01am

The Giants are in line to turn from Jones to Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following the team's bye week, the 2-8 Giants elected to pivot from Jones and plan to turn to DeVito, rather than previous No. 2 QB Drew Lock. Aside from the team's record and the level of Jones' play this season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN notes that the Giants also had to factor in that there is a $23 million injury guarantee in Jones' contract for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed if the QB gets injured and is unable to pass a physical in the offseason.

Daniel Jones
New York Giants
