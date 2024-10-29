Daniel Jones News: Staying in starting role

Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Jones will remain the Giants' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After turning the ball over just once while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt from Weeks 2 through 6, Jones has regressed over the past three games, all of which were losses in which the Giants failed to score more than 20 points. Though Daboll remains committed to Jones as the team's starter for Week 9, the 27-year-old may be on a shorter leash coming off a poor showing in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday, when he took four sacks and completed 24 of 38 passes for 264 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while also losing a fumble. In addition to his recent stretch of substandard play, Jones' contract situation could also lead to his benching at some point down the road. He will be fully guaranteed $23 million for 2025 if he gets injured or is unable to pass a physical this offseason, so the Giants could have some motivation to hold him out if they decide Jones isn't their long-term solution at quarterback.