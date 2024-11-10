Daniel Jones News: Two picks in loss

Jones completed 22 of 37 passes for 190 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers. He added seven rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Jones and the Giants offense got off to a miserable start, as he completed only six of 14 passes for 54 yards with an interception through two quarters. He managed to pick up his performance in the second half, highlighted by lengthy completions of 23 and 19 yards. Jones also found the end zone on a two-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. While he managed to salvage his day, Jones has now failed to throw for a touchdown in four of his last five games and has been held under 200 passing yards on three occasions in that span.