Daniel Jones: Strong numbers in loss

Jones completed 29 of 40 passes for 281 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed four times for three yards in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Jones' passing yardage tally was a season high and certainly served his fantasy managers well, but it was a hollow number from a real-life sense to an extent. The embattled signal-caller focused very heavily on both rookie sensation Malik Nabers (concussion) and Wan'Dale Robinson, with 23 of his completions and 186 of his yards going to the talented duo. Nabers' absence late certainly didn't help Jones on the Giants' last-gasp drive, which culminated in an interception at the Cowboys' four-yard line following two incompletions to open the possession. Jones should have a chance of having Nabers back in the fold for a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 6.