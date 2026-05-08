Daniel Sobkowicz News: Signs with Houston

The Texans signed Sobkowicz as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Sobkowicz played for Illinois State throughout his four-year career. The wide receiver amassed 83 receptions for 1,141 yards and 19 touchdowns over 15 games in 2025. The Texans already have a deep wide receiver room that will only get deeper with the return of Tank Dell (ACL/MCL), so Sobkowicz will have to prove he has remarkable value as both an offensive player and a special teams contributor to maintain a spot on the roster after cutdown day.