Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniel Thomas headshot

Daniel Thomas Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas sustained a hamstring injury during Jaguars' practice last week that sidelined him for the team's Week 5 win over the Colts. However, he's got a chance to return in Week 6 after logging three consecutive limited practice sessions. If Thomas can't play through his hamstring injury Sunday, expect Darnell Savage to see increased work as the Jaguars' top reserve safety.

Daniel Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News