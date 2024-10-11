Daniel Thomas Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas sustained a hamstring injury during Jaguars' practice last week that sidelined him for the team's Week 5 win over the Colts. However, he's got a chance to return in Week 6 after logging three consecutive limited practice sessions. If Thomas can't play through his hamstring injury Sunday, expect Darnell Savage to see increased work as the Jaguars' top reserve safety.