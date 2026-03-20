Daniel Thomas headshot

Daniel Thomas News: Signs with Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Browns signed Thomas on Friday.

The 27-year-old safety has appeared in 83 career regular-season games, including six starts, but has mainly worked on special teams. Thomas logged 23 tackles (10 solo) and one bass breakup across 12 appearances with the Lions last season.

Daniel Thomas
Cleveland Browns
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