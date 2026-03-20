Daniel Thomas News: Signs with Cleveland
The Browns signed Thomas on Friday.
The 27-year-old safety has appeared in 83 career regular-season games, including six starts, but has mainly worked on special teams. Thomas logged 23 tackles (10 solo) and one bass breakup across 12 appearances with the Lions last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Thomas See More