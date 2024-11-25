Fantasy Football
Danielle Hunter headshot

Danielle Hunter News: Dominant despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Hunter logged seven tackles (six solo), with 3.0 sacks, during Houston's loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Hunter had a dominant outing despite the loss as he recorded a season-high 3.0 sacks. The 30-year-old has now compiled 10.5 sacks on the campaign, marking the third straight season that he's racked up double-digit sacks and the sixth time total across his nine-year career.

Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
