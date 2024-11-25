Danielle Hunter News: Dominant despite loss

Hunter logged seven tackles (six solo), with 3.0 sacks, during Houston's loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Hunter had a dominant outing despite the loss as he recorded a season-high 3.0 sacks. The 30-year-old has now compiled 10.5 sacks on the campaign, marking the third straight season that he's racked up double-digit sacks and the sixth time total across his nine-year career.