Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Danielle Hunter headshot

Danielle Hunter News: Gets pair of sacks Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Hunter recorded three tackles (three solo) including 2.0 sacks and a pass defensed during Monday's 34-10 win at Dallas.

Hunter had an even greater impact on the Texans' win in Week 11 than the box score would suggest, as he was able to turn the corner on right tackle Terence Steele time and time again Monday. He now has six sacks over his last six games and will look to keep up that pace in Week 12 versus the Titans.

Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now