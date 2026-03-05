Danielle Hunter headshot

Danielle Hunter News: Inks massive contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hunter and the Texans agreed on a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hunter is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he compiled 54 total tackles (28.0 solo), including 15.0 sacks, while also recording three passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games. The defensive lineman has combined to produced 27.0 sacks over two years in Houston, and his new extension certainly reflects his value to the franchise. Look for Hunter to have another productive season in 2026 while starting opposite of Will Anderson on Houston's defensive line.

Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
