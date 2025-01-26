Danielle Hunter News: Solid first year with Houston

Hunter finished the 2024 regular season with 46 total tackles (31 solo), including 12.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed and one forced fumble across 17 games.

Hunter was signed by the Texans in March after eight years in Minnesota and he was once again a force to be reckoned with in 2024. The 30-year-old compiled at least 12.0 sacks for the fifth time in his career and second year in a row overall. He'll enter the 2025 campaign under contract for one more year with the Texans.