Danny Gray News: Signs future deal with Eagles

Philadelphia signed Gray to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gray signed with the Eagles' practice squad mid-September after failing to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated for a single game during the 2024 campaign, but by signing a future deal, Gray will be able to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp with the Eagles.