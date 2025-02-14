Fantasy Football
Danny Gray News: Signs future deal with Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Philadelphia signed Gray to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gray signed with the Eagles' practice squad mid-September after failing to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated for a single game during the 2024 campaign, but by signing a future deal, Gray will be able to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp with the Eagles.

