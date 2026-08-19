Danny Pinter Injury: Carted off practice field Wednesday

Pinter (leg) was carted off the field after suffering an injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Pinter was later seen wearing a brace on his right leg, and it appeared he was bound for additional testing. In his stead, free-agent acquisition Jovaughn Gwyn could be next up for first-team reps at center.