Danny Pinter headshot

Danny Pinter Injury: Has torn patella tendon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 7:36pm

Pinter tore his patella tendon during a joint session against Minnesota on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The center was playing with the first team during training camp as Baltimore sought to replace Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason. Ethan Pocic would appear to be the next man up at center.

Danny Pinter
Baltimore Ravens
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