Danny Pinter Injury: Has torn patella tendon
Pinter tore his patella tendon during a joint session against Minnesota on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The center was playing with the first team during training camp as Baltimore sought to replace Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason. Ethan Pocic would appear to be the next man up at center.
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