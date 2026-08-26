Danny Pinter Injury: Placed on IR
Pinter (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Ravens on Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.
Pinter suffered a torn patella tendon in his right knee during Baltimore's joint practice with the Vikings on Aug. 19. As expected, the offensive lineman will now miss the entire 2026 campaign while on IR.
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