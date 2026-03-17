Danny Pinter headshot

Danny Pinter News: Headed to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Pinter and the Ravens agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2020 fifth-round pick from Ball State spent his first five NFL seasons with the Colts, but it now appears he's found a new home in Baltimore. During Pinter's time in the league, he's appeared in 77 regular-season games but made just 10 starts. However, he could operate as the Ravens' starting center during the 2026 season after Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders in early March.

Danny Pinter
Baltimore Ravens
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