Danny Pinter News: Headed to Baltimore
Pinter and the Ravens agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2020 fifth-round pick from Ball State spent his first five NFL seasons with the Colts, but it now appears he's found a new home in Baltimore. During Pinter's time in the league, he's appeared in 77 regular-season games but made just 10 starts. However, he could operate as the Ravens' starting center during the 2026 season after Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders in early March.
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