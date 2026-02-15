Danny Stutsman headshot

Danny Stutsman News: Posts 53 tackles in rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Stutsman accumulated 53 tackles (25 solo) while playing in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Stutsman was a core special-teams player as a rookie, lining up on over 60 percent of special-teams snaps in all but one game for the Saints. The Oklahoma product saw a gradual increase in playing time over the course of the season, and he played almost half of the team's defensive snaps in Week 17 and Week 18. Stutsman could take on a larger role in 2026 if the Saints move on from longtime starting inside linebacker Demario Davis, whose contract expired after the 2025 campaign.

Danny Stutsman
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
