Dante Fowler headshot

Dante Fowler Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Fowler (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The first-year Commander appears to have picked up a groin injury in the team's Week 9 win over the Giants, despite playing 31 defensive snaps and recording six total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble. Fowler's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the pain in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Dante Fowler
Washington Commanders
