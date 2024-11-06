Dante Fowler Injury: Dealing with groin issue
Fowler (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The first-year Commander appears to have picked up a groin injury in the team's Week 9 win over the Giants, despite playing 31 defensive snaps and recording six total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble. Fowler's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the pain in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
