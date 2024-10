Fowler recorded four tackles (all solo), including 2.0 sacks, in a loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Three of Fowler's four stops went for a loss. Two of those were sacks, which resulted in a combined 15 negative yards for Baltimore. Fowler has 3.5 sacks through six games and has logged over half of Washington's defensive snaps four straight weeks after not doing so in any of his 18 total games (regular season and playoffs) with Dallas last year.