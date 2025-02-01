Dante Fowler News: Explodes for 10.5 sacks in 2024

Fowler finished the 2024 regular season with 39 tackles (25 solo), including 10.5 sacks, along with an interception that he returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles over 17 games.

Prior to 2024, Fowler had just one double-digit sack season to his name -- he racked up 11.5 sacks while working alongside Aaron Donald with the Rams in 2019. He worked in a rotational role in Dallas in 2022 and 2023, but Washington gave Fowler more opportunity after signing him to a one-year contract last March. The results were impressive, as Fowler led the Commanders with 10.5 sacks, ranking tied for 12th in the NFL in that category. Of that total, 8.0 sacks came in a six-game stretch from Week 5 to Week 10, and Fowler did fade a bit late, as he recorded just five stops with no sacks over three playoff games. Nonetheless, the Commanders will likely have interest in bringing him back for 2025, though Fowler's big regular season could result in a steep price in the free-agent market.