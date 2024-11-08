Dante Fowler News: Good to go for Week 10

Fowler (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Fowler was limited in the first two practices of the week due to a groin injury, but he was able to participate in Friday's session without restriction. Unless he suffers a setback during pregame warmups, the 2015 first-round pick will suit up Sunday. Through nine regular-season games, Fowler has logged 20 tackles (13 solo), including 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a pick-six.