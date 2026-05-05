Dante Fowler News: Inks deal with Seattle

The Seahawks signed Fowler to a one-year contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal is worth "up to" $5 million, according to Pelissero. Fowler will turn 32 years old later this summer and is headed into his 12th season out of the University of Florida. Fowler appeared in all 17 regular-season games with the Cowboys last season, making 11 starts, but recorded just 3.0 sacks as a sub-package edge rusher across 32 percent of the defensive snaps. In Seattle, he'll provide depth behind DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall.