Dante Fowler News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Fowler (groin) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Fowler was dealing with a hip injury in the lead-up to Washington's Week 13 win over Tennessee, but he was able to play in that contest, logging 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker is now listed as having a groin issue following the Commanders' Week 14 bye, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday suggests he's not in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against New Orleans. Fowler leads Washington with 8.5 sacks on the campaign.