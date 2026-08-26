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Dante Miller Injury: Reaches injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Miller (groin) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Giants on Wednesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Miller reverted to injured reserve with New York on Aug. 18 after suffering a groin injury at training camp. He will now have the chance to pass a physical and play elsewhere in 2026.

Dante Miller
 Free Agent
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