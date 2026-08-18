Dante Miller Injury: Reverts to Giants' IR
Miller (groin) reverted from waivers to the Giants' injured reserve list Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Miller was not claimed by another team after getting waived with a groin issue Monday, so now he's on track to spend the entire 2026 season on IR. His last regular-season action came back in 2024, when he played eight total snaps over two games.
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