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Dante Miller Injury: Waived with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Miller (groin) was waived/injured by the Giants on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The running back sustained the groin injury in Saturday's preseason contest versus Minnesota, and New York coach John Harbaugh said there "might be a situation there" after the game, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. If Miller's injury is as serious as Harbaugh indicated, he may need to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. If he is able to play and clears waivers, he would need to reach an injury settlement with the Giants to have a chance to play in 2026.

Dante Miller
 Free Agent
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