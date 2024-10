The Giants elevated Miller from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Devin Singletary (groin) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Seahawks, so the Giants will bring up Miller to provide insurance in the backfield behind Tyrone Tracy and Eric Gray. Miller opted to stick around with Big Blue on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.