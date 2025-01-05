Dante Miller News: Inactive for regular-season finale

Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Miller was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, but the undrafted free agent out of South Carolina will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale as the Giants roll with a three-man backfield of rookie Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and Eric Gray. Miller was elevated to the 53-man roster for Week 5 and 6 and played eight snaps (one on offense, seven on special teams) across the two games, but otherwise did not show up on the box score.