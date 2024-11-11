Dante Pettis News: Back to practice squad

Pettis reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver was elevated for Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons with Chris Olave (concussion) on injured reserve and Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) out. Pettis played on seven offensive snaps and caught his only target for eight yards. He also played four snaps on special teams and returned a kick for 26 yards.