Dante Pettis News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Pettis reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver was elevated for Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons with Chris Olave (concussion) on injured reserve and Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) out. Pettis played on seven offensive snaps and caught his only target for eight yards. He also played four snaps on special teams and returned a kick for 26 yards.

