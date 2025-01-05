Dante Pettis News: Catches TD to cap off season

Pettis had two receptions (on six targets) for 16 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pettis caught his first touchdown of the season when he hauled in a five-yard pass in the end zone from rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter. The 29-year-old signed with the Saints on Dec. 7 after the team underwent a rash of injuries at wide receiver. With starters Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) both on IR down the stretch of the season, Pettis helped augment the receiver room behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who led the team with 16 catches (on 34 targets) for 380 yards and four touchdowns over the final eight weeks. Meanwhile, Pettis totaled 12 catches (on 28 targets) for 120 yards and one touchdown over this stretch. Pettis will likely look to sign a reserve/future contract with the Saints heading into this offseason.