Dante Pettis News: Catches two passes Week 15

Pettis tallied two receptions (on five targets) for 24 yards during Sunday's 20-19 defeat against Washington.

Pettis logged more than two targets for the first time this season. He also tied with running back Alvin Kamara (groin) for the team's second-most targets behind deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling (seven). Though, this ultimately didn't mean much in terms of fantasy value, as the Saints' passing game was largely ineffective without starting quarterback Derek Carr (concussion/hand). With no clear No. 1 receiver either, it's likely that the Saints will continue spreading the ball around to multiple pass catchers. However, if Kamara ends up missing time after being forced out with a groin injury in the fourth quarter, then it's possible that the Saints will rely more on its wideouts and tight ends. The team will have one extra day to rest before facing the Packers on Monday, Dec. 23.