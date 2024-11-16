Fantasy Football
Dante Pettis headshot

Dante Pettis News: Elevated by Saints for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 5:46pm

The Saints elevated Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis will be elevated to the Saints' active roster for a second straight week. He played 11 snaps (seven on offense, four on special teams) in Week 10 against the Falcons, finishing with one catch for eight yards while adding 26 kickoff return yards. Pettis will likely reprise his role as the Saints' primary kickoff returner against the Browns on Sunday.

