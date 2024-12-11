Dante Pettis News: Held without catch in Week 14
Pettis took the field for 21 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and was unable to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.
Pettis was held without a catch for the first time in four appearances with the Saints and finished fourth in snaps among New Orleans receivers, trailing Marquez Valdes-Scantling (48), Kevin Austin (44) and Cedrick Wilson (25). The 29-year-old is unlikely to see his role grow dramatically over the final four games of the season, though he'll at least have some security after the Saints gave him a permanent spot on the roster by signing him off the practice squad last week.
