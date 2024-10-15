Dante Pettis News: Joins Saints' practice squad

New Orleans signed Pettis (undisclosed) to its practice squad Tuesday.

Pettis was cut from the Bears' injured reserve list in early September, but with the Saints dealing with multiple injuries to an already-thin group of wide receivers, it now looks like he could suit up for his 2024 debut as soon as Thursday. Specifically, his experience returning punts could prove helpful with Rashid Shaheed's (knee) status for Week 7 up in the air.