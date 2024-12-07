Dante Pettis News: Signed to active roster by NOLA

The Saints signed Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Pettis had been elevated from the Saints' practice squad for the last three games, and now he's set to be on the active roster for the rest of the 2024 regular season. Across his three outings, Pettis logged three catches (on four targets) for 22 yards while adding 26 kick return yards and 54 punt return yards.