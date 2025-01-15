Dante Stills News: Remains productive in second year
Stills finished the 2024 season with 42 total tackles (20 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 16 games.
Still took a slight step up in 2024 in terms of his sack production, adding an extra sack compared to his rookie campaign in 2023. The defensive lineman could step into a starting role in 2025 with current starting defensive end L.J. Collier entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
