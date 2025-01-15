Fantasy Football
Dante Stills News: Remains productive in second year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Stills finished the 2024 season with 42 total tackles (20 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 16 games.

Still took a slight step up in 2024 in terms of his sack production, adding an extra sack compared to his rookie campaign in 2023. The defensive lineman could step into a starting role in 2025 with current starting defensive end L.J. Collier entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Dante Stills
Arizona Cardinals
