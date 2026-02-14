Dante Trader headshot

Dante Trader News: Makes 55 stops as a rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Trader racked up 55 tackles (29 solo) across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025. He also tallied one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Trader exceeded expectations for a rookie fifth-round pick, stepping into a consistent role at safety in Miami's lackluster secondary. The Maryland product has established himself as a fair rotational option going forward, and he could grow into a more notable role under new head coach Jeff Hafley, but it won't be surprising if the Dolphins make numerous additions at safety this offseason. He remains off the radar in most fantasy IDP formats.

Dante Trader
Miami Dolphins
