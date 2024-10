Bell will start at free safety against the Eagles on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell will see a major uptick in work during Week 6 with Ronnie Hickman (ankle) and Grant Delpit (concussion) inactive against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old hasn't seen much action this season outside of special teams work, but on 214 defensive snaps last season did have four passes defended, including two interceptions.