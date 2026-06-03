Da'Quan Felton Injury: Done with Jets
The Jets waived Felton on Wednesday.
Just a couple days after signing with the Jets, Felton is now a free agent again. The big-bodied receiver will likely have to look for his next opportunity to make an impression with a different team.
Da'Quan Felton
Free Agent
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