Da'Quan Felton News: Becomes free agent
The Giants waived Felton (undisclosed) on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Felton appears to have recovered from the undisclosed injury that caused him to spent the entire 2025 campaign on IR. The former Virginia Tech standout, who still is looking for a chance to make his regular-season debut, will work to catch on elsewhere in the league this offseason.
Da'Quan Felton
Free Agent
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