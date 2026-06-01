Da'Quan Felton headshot

Da'Quan Felton News: Signs with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Felton signed with the Jets on Monday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver agreed to a deal with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last April, got waived with an injury designation before the 2025 campaign, spent the season on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue and got waived again by the G-Men in April. Now, Felton will try to find a home with the other New York team. The Virginia Tech product caught 70 passes for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Hokies.

Da'Quan Felton
New York Jets
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